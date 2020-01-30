The Prime Time Ski Club membership has reached an all-time high — 164 members. That means there are fewer older people skiing by themselves and more “seniors” enjoying an active social life. Although some of our new members are the result of this column, I won’t take full credit for the membership increase. I think it shows that the club is filling an important need. Members who have joined in the past two years were honored last week at a meet-and-greet at the Sunday River Brew Pub. Fifty-three members, including approximately 20 new ones, enjoyed tasty appetizers and beverages. More than half of those at the event stayed for dinner.

With nearly two feet of snow in the past two weeks, Sunday River still has the most open terrain in New England. With lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures, most members agree that the conditions have been outstanding. However, it’s important that you take a few minutes before skiing to warm up your muscles and get the blood flowing from your core to your extremities to improve flexibility and prevent injuries. While waiting for friends at the lift, or with your friends, do these following moves on snow (at least 10 on each side) without your skis and using poles for balance: (1) Swing each leg fore and aft, straight out and straight back, raising the toe upwards and the heel backwards. (2) Swing each leg laterally across the front of your body and then back out to the side while keeping the hips facing forward. (3) Lift your heel up underneath the hip, then extend the heel down toward the ground. (4) To warm up your core, place hands on your hips and roll the upper body around the hips and legs in a large circle in both directions. (5) Finally, rotate each arm forward and then backward in large circles.

Once you have warmed up and are looking for someone to ski with (and you are 50 years or older), join our club members weekdays at Peak Lodge at 10 a.m. For more information check out our website, www.primetimeskiclub.com.

