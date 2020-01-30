Republicans in cities and towns across Maine are gathering to hold biennial party meetings, known as caucuses.

Voters will have an opportunity to connect with other Republicans, volunteer to serve as a local Republican Party officer, hear from candidates for local offices and, in some cases, hear from candidates and campaign staff for federal candidates.

Attendees can also become a delegate to the Maine Republican Party State Convention on May 1 and 2 in Augusta.

Voters in Buckfield, Hebron, Norway, Otisfield, Oxford, Paris, Waterford and West Paris will caucus Monday, Feb. 3, at the Paris Fire Hall. Registration opens at 5 p.m., caucus will begin at 6 p.m.

For more information, contact Pete Laverdiere at [email protected]

