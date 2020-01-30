JAY — Regional School Unit 73 directors Thursday night took their first look at the $20.16 million budget for 2020-21, which is nearly $600,000 more than last year.

Most of the 3.03% increase of $593,445 is from regular instruction at $416,338, special education at $225,008 and transportation at $118,343.

Those costs are partially offset by decreases in student and staff support, $75,926; system administration, $73,834; and other expenditures, $95,000.

Special Services Director Tammy Verreault said MaineCare fees are up $86,400 and are nonnegotiable.

“The federal government pays 62%, we have to pay 38%,” she said.

Business Manager Krystal Flagg said MaineCare fees were listed under private tuition last year, but not this year.

“This way we know where it is,” she said.

Verreault said some programs were divided into kindergarten through eight grade and nine through 12 because there is more need for those services in the lower grades.

The behavior program shows an increase of $142,807 for kindergarten to grade 8 and and $53,504 for grades nine to 12.

The resource teacher at the middle school was changed to a full-time position. This year it was split between the middle and high schools.

Albert said system administration costs are down $81,454 with only one superintendent being paid. Former Superintendent Todd LeRoy had to be paid this year after the board accepted his resignation in January 2019.

Last year, directors approved $195,000 for a contingency fund. This year, $100,000 is recommended.

“I know we haven’t gone through the entire budget yet,” Director Joel Pike said. “Those numbers aren’t scaring me per se.”

The budget covers the fiscal year from July 1 to June 30, 2021.

The Feb. 13 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Spruce Mountain High School cafeteria. It will be a combination of board business and budget overviews for maintenance, transportation, food services, adult education, middle and high school instruction, and co-curricular programs.

filed under: