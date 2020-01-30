STRONG — School Administrative District 58 directors agreed Wednesday night to leave sports banners displayed in the Mt. Abram High School gym, after hearing strong opposition to replacing them with plaques.

The district has generations of family members in its proud sports legacy. Over the past four decades, basketball players who scored 1,000 points had a banner hung on the gymnasium wall. In 2019, the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame inducted Doug Lisherness, long-serving Mt. Abram High School Lady Roadrunners coach. Lisherness also set a 2,000-point record over 50 years ago at Strong High School. Since the district was formed, handmade recognition banners have been added to the display.

On Wednesday, directors were joined by staff and administrators in applauding the years of athletic accomplishments, even as they acknowledged resistance to changing the district’s system of recognition.

New Athletic Director Katherine Stevens said she appreciated the history of athletic achievements.

“We have a ton of awesome banners,” she said.

But many of the felt ones are showing wear and tear, requiring careful cleaning, and some have only a player’s last name, she said.

Director Julie Talmage of Kingfield said many have been hanging in the gym for years and are looking somewhat shabby. Vinyl banners can be cleaned easily, so that could be an option, she said.

“I don’t think anyone wants to detract from that recognition,” Talmage said. “But we could do better.”

Stevens proposed replacing the banners with plaques.

“I’ve seen them in other schools, and I think they’ll look nice,” she said.

But one family vehemently opposed taking the banners down.

Last year, senior Summer Ross reached the 1,000 point goal and wondered afterward where her banner was. She contacted Stevens, who replied in an email that there would be no more banners but there would be plaques.

Ross said Wednesday that she expected to see her hard-won banner beside that of her father, Kirby, who was seated next to her.

Kirby Ross told directors he worked hard for the honor and was inspired by those who went before him.

“I remember in middle school, I looked up at coach’s banner,” he said, referring to Jeff Pillsbury. “I wished I’d get a banner up there some day, too.”

Ross’ wife, Melonie, said the athletic director shouldn’t have the sole authority to make the decision on replacing banners; the community should have a say.

Ross’ mother, Susan Ellsworth, suggested that if directors and the administration didn’t listen to them, they could take stronger action.

“Maybe we need to get a lawyer,” she said.

Parent Kristen Starbird of Strong said many other high-achieving athletes have never received a banner, but parents haven’t come to the board to protest the inequities of the recognition system.

After an hour of public comment, directors and administrators agreed to keep the banners up while they consider replacement options. They also said Stevens could continue putting up plaques for current and future athletes, as well as teams that have never been recognized.

And following the decision, the board recognized Evan Allen, a Mount Abram High School senior and a two-time Class C Player of the Year on the school’s soccer team. He’s been on the Maine Soccer Coaches’ All-State team and the Mountain Valley Conference All-Star team.

In 2019, he was nominated for the All New England Team through the Maine Soccer Coaches’ Association and was featured in a recent WCSH 6 Varsity Club sports segment. He’s also a high achiever academically and serves as vice president of the school’s National Honor Society chapter. Allen plans to attend Maine Maritime Academy in the fall.

“I’m just happy I can leave this legacy for younger players to follow,” he told directors.

In other matters, Strong Elementary School teacher Kristi Phillips was chosen as Employee of the Month.

Amy Chasse, certified public accountant and principal of the Portland-based Runyon Kersteen Ouelette accounting firm, provided directors with her annual financial review.

