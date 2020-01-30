NEWRY — Town Administrator Amy Bernard recommended holding a special town meeting to decide what to do with 38 hotel units at Sunday River.

Bernard said she was recently approached by the treasurer of the Jordan Hotel Home Owners Association (HOA), asking if they could start foreclosing on the units again because they wanted to turn them back over to people willing to pay.

Following several conversations, Bernard contacted legal services at the Maine Municipal Association (MMA) who informed her of a law that allows the town to bill the HOA instead of each individual owner. The town’s attorney, Jim Katsiaficas, told Bernard the law was enacted in 1986.

The town has 38 units total that have been foreclosed, 12 belong to the Summit Hotel and 26 to the Jordan. MMA drafted a “taxation of time shares ordinance” for Newry, and Bernard gave Sunday River a copy of the ordinance to bring to their HOA meeting last December.

Tax collectors have always had liens on these properties, but they mature into foreclosures automatically,” Bernard said.

Bernard is also the town’s tax collector.

Newry citizens have voted for years at the annual town meeting against the town owning the properties. Selectmen thought one of the main reasons residents opposed foreclosing on the units was because they would be responsible for HOA fees.

“The voters of the town said they did not want them, so there’s really nothing left to do,” Selectman Jim Largess said. “We cannot go against what the voters say.”

Bernard said that a foreclosure will happen regardless, unless the foreclosure is stopped.

“We weren’t supposed to own these, but if you start the lien process on them, which we are required by law to do, it automatically forecloses. Therefore, we need to get rid of these. We have to sell them,” Bernard said. “We’re going to have to go back to the town.”

Some of the units have more than 10 years of back taxes owed, according to Bernard.

“I think if the process was explained right people might change their minds,” Selectman Tink Conkright said.

The town will have to vote on the matter prior to its annual town meeting in May. Bernard said selectmen will hopefully determine a date for a special town meeting soon.

The town has to dispose of the properties by April 1, which is the owner of record date per assessments for the state of Maine.

If the town authorizes the board to sell the properties, they will be put out to auction for hopefully only a few weeks. Bernard said that should be enough time to receive sealed bids.

Other business

Selectmen agreed to try and acquire a flashing sign that notifies drivers when they are speeding. Signs are only provided to certain communities throughout the state. A lottery system determines which towns get signs.

Bernard said the town should know by March if they will get a sign or not.

