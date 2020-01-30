NO. BRIDGTON — All singers are welcome to join the Lake Region Community Chorus as they begin their eighth year of singing and performing in the Lake Region. If you love to sing and are free on Monday evenings the members of the LRCC would love to have you join them. The group has about 55 members from Bridgton and 14 surrounding towns. The Spring Session starts on January 27, 2020 but registration will also be held on February 3, 2020 in the Twitchell Chapel at the Bridgton Academy in North Bridgton. We thank the Bridgton Academy for their on-going help and support!

Jan Jukkola and Susan Stockwell will be conducting the Spring Session and will be assisted by accompanists Carolyn Stanhope and Sara-Sue Schreiber. The LRCC welcomes members from all voice parts; Sopranos, Altos, Tenors and Basses but we especially need Tenors and Basses to balance out our sound. Auditions are not required but some familiarity with reading music would be helpful. Our programs are made up of a variety of pieces from many musical genres and styles. There is something for everyone and we want to make sure our singers and audiences have a very enjoyable time at rehearsals and performances.

Our rehearsals are from 6:20 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday evenings and there is a $25 registration fee that helps cover the cost of the music. Our spring concert dates are scheduled for Friday, May 15, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. There is a two week trial period if needed and scholarships are available. We hope to see you there! Please contact Jan Jukkola for more information at [email protected] or 647-2584.We are a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

