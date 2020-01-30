DIXFIELD — T.W. Kelly Dirigo Middle School is participating in the President’s Education Awards Program for academic recognition. Recipients of the Academic Excellence Award have received an 85 or higher in all subjects and scored in the top 10 percent of their cohort on the NWEA reading or math assessment. Recipients of the Academic Achievement Award met one but not both of those criteria.

Grade 8

Academic Excellence: Isaiah Campbell, Ella Hines, Alice Morris, Shawn Noyes, Noah Prescott, Carson Redmond and Logan Timberlake.

Academic Achievement: Hayden Beckler, Ariana Gonzales, Anders Johnson, Lucas Libby, Isaiah Lovelace, Jocelynn Ridley, Lilianna Salvati and Sayge Smith.

Grade 7

Academic Excellence: Makenzi Cray, Kylie Hall, Amber Pingree, Daisy Sweatt, Phillip Therriault, Nathaniel Wainwright and Lauretta Woodhead.

Academic Achievement: Grace Averill, Ava Burnette, Diana Cayer, Alyssa Ellis, Amaya Libby, Alyssa McLean, Layla Merrill, Madilyn Money, Carleigh Smith, Dominick Varnum, Dakota White, Emily Woods, Cameron Wright and Avery Young.

Grade 6

Academic Excellence: Naomi Eggert, Mitchell Giberson, Amelia Maillet, Whyatt Perham and Owen Smith.

Academic Achievement: Nyla Abbott, Sophia Archer, Boyd Benson, Braden Cottle, Ella Cote, Carter Fuller, Jaxon Libby, Reeghan Nisbet, Sophia Poulin, Emily Putnam, Jack Sweatt, Braylee Tracy and Lana Waite.

