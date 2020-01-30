OXFORD — After voting unanimously at their last meeting to scrap the rehabilitation of the Thompson Lake dam, selectmen Thursday looked at short- and long-term possibilities.

Selectman Caldwell Jackson suggested replacing stop logs for $50,000 to $100,000 rather than a complete rehabilitation for more than $1 million this year. He said replacing the logs would give the board time to develop a plan with officials from the other towns bordering the lake, Otisfield, Poland and Casco.

Board Chairman Scott Hunter said other towns have signaled an unwillingness to incur significant costs without receiving an ownership stake.

Selectman Sharon Jackson reiterated that Oxford should not give up any ownership.

Caldwell Jackson pointed out that the neighboring communities benefited from waterfront property taxes.

Vice Chairwoman Samantha Hewey said Oxford needs to have a solid plan to proceed, which is difficult because of changing and conflicting reports and costs received from consultants and engineers.

The board decided to hold a workshop on the issue in February. Town Manager Butch Asselin will announce the date when it is scheduled.

Audit

In another matter, Ron Smith of auditing firm RHR Smith & Co., reviewed his recently completed audit of the town’s finances.

“We see no financial problems,” Smith said. “Oxford is rock solid, with enough funds on hand to cover 105 days of operations.”

Among Smith’s recommendations is consideration of a sewer rate increase.

“Your waste water department is asset rich but equity poor,” he said. He suggested that a sewer maintenance account be set up.

Smith also said there were multiple accounts that appeared to have been idle for many years and the town should look at eliminating those obsolete and reappropriating some for current needs projects.

“It’s nothing but good news for you,” Smith said. “You’ve experienced fast growth. Now it requires a bit of housekeeping but Oxford is in good shape.”

Other business

In other business, Town Manager Bruce Asselin updated the board on contract agreements with Teamsters Union Local 340 representing police officers and patrol units. He highlighted some changes he expects will attract new law enforcement employees and help with retention. The new agreements provide clarification on seniority, changes to retirement plans and pay adjustments for patrol officers after completing police academy training.

Selectmen unanimously approved a mass gathering permit for the second annual Made in Maine Festival at the Oxford Fairgrounds on June 5-7.

They also voted to accept two anonymous donations of $30,000. The donations will be used to update police and fire department radio equipment.

Asselin announced that there will be an Open House at Town Office on Friday, Jan. 21 from noon – 2 p.m. to honor Deputy Clerk Joan Catalona as she retires after 14 years of service.

