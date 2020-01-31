BRUNSWICK — Teens To Trails announces 18 Maine high school outing clubs will receive grants this year.

Clubs at Dixfield, Jay, Rumford, Fryeburg and Monmouth schools are among those to receive awards in the Grants-To-Clubs Program.

The program is open to any high school outing club in Maine with Teens to Trails registration. Grants of up to $500 are awarded to cover transportation, outdoor gear and/or safety and skills training for leaders. Other awards fulfill outdoor gear needs.

Through the grants, Teens to Trails assures that Maine teens have more opportunities for life-changing outdoor experiences with their peers.

Karolyn Buotte, club adviser at Dirigo High School in Dixfield, plans to use their $500 grant for transportation for an outing, perhaps to the White Mountains. The Spruce Mountain Outing Club in Jay intends to purchase camping gear, and Mountain Valley’s club in Rumford purchased sleeping bags for students on overnight trips.

The program is made possible through generous individual contributions, support from L.L. Bean, the Betterment Fund, and donations of gently used equipment.

For information on the Grants-to-Clubs program, Teens To Trails and Outing Clubs, visit www.TeensToTrails.org.

« Previous

Next »