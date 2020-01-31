Contra Dance

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Contra Dance will next take place on Saturday, February 8, from 8 to 10 p.m. or so, at the Farmington Grange, 124 Bridge St. in West Farmington. The musicians this month are Deirdre and Max Becher on fiddle and Irish flute. Deirdre and Max are originally from Southern California, and now live in Farmington. They are very experienced, high energy musicians, who should not be missed! The callers for the evening will be Cynthia Phinney and Hank Washburn. Adults $6, students $5, family maximum $15. All dances taught, beginners welcome, no partner necessary. Next month’s dance will be on March 14, featuring Bien Sur, aka Elaine Malkin and Gail Lipfert.

SnowCross

FARMINGTON — Farmington Baptist Church is coordinating an event called SnowCross “Miracle on the Mountain” at Titcomb Mountain, February 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a community-sponsored event. This free day features open skiing, fat bike riding, snow bowling, a snowboarding demonstration, a chalk talk and demonstration, and a fire pit with hot chocolate, marshmallows & s’mores. Attendees could win one of three prizes: Grand prize – skis, bindings & poles; First Prize – Tablet; Second Prize – 32″ TV (must be present to win).Enjoy the last day of February vacation on the slopes! For more information call 207-212-2679.

Dinners

CHESTERVILLE — Benefit Spaghetti Supper, Saturday, February 15, from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Chesterville Town Office, 409 Dutch Gap Road. Price – Free, but donations will be gratefully accepted to the benefit supper for Kallie Foss for her to travel to Disney World to compete in a Cheerleading Competition representing Mt. Blue School District. This event is being sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers. FMI 778-6978 For more information or to make a donation, contact Linda Gramlich, [email protected] or 207-778-3156

JAY — Feb 22 at the V.F.W. on 64 Jewell St. in Jay From 4 p.m. -7 p.m. There will be a benefit dinner for Megan, the child that got hit by a plow truck in Canton, YOUR GENEROUS DONATIONS WILL BE GREATLY APPRECIATED. There will be a raffle and a 50/50 Please help this family that has been financially burdened .Donations will be accepted .Contact for more information Sheril 207-778-0496

PHILLIPS —There will be a Benefit Spaghetti Supper for Marie Bubier on Saturday, February 8, from 4 – 6:30 p.m. at the Phillips Elementary School in Phillips. Menu includes spaghetti and meatballs, cole slaw, and yeast rolls, with gingerbread and carrot cake for dessert. Admission is $8 for adults; $5 for children under 12. If you are unable to attend, but would like to make a donation, please send to Claudia Boucher, C/O Marie Bubier, 34 Brookside Terrace, Madrid Township, ME. 04966. Thank you for your support.

Storytelling

FARMINGTON — Friday, February 07, 2020, from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Meeting of Western Order of Dedicated Storytellers (WOODS). 155 Main Street. The storytelling guild is free and open to the public. Seasoned storytellers, new tellers and listeners are always welcome; no storytelling experience necessary. WOODS members are happy to mentor those who are new to storytelling. Coffee and goodies available for purchase. Additional Dates, Fridays March 06, April 3 and May 1, from 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm.

Luncheon

FARMINGTON —Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road. Fish Chowder Luncheon, Wednesday, January 29, February 05, February 12, February 19, February 26, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Price: Free —Donations accepted. Everyone is invited for this free luncheon every Wednesday through the months of Jan. and Feb. The luncheon is only cancelled if the weather is bad for travelling. When the RSU 9 cancels so do we. No school, no chowder! Call Debbie at 778-3921 to answer questions.

Children’s Fest

The Franklin County Children’s Task Force will be holding its annual Children’s Festival from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on February 15 at the Mt. Blue Campus! The Children’s Festival is an opportunity for families to break up the winter blues and get out enjoying a day of free activities. This year at the festival there will be a low cost food court, cookie decorating, hands-on activities, music, entertainment, and more! Come on out and watch as your child(s) eyes light up with excitement. We look forward to seeing you there. Remember, February 15th at the Mt. Blue Campus is where all the action will be. Enter through door 5 (a side door near the gym). For more information please call 207-778-6960 or email [email protected].

Dance

REGION — The Franklin County Children’s Task Force will be holding two simultaneous Father Daughter Dances again this year on Saturday March 7, from 6 – 9 p.m. One dance will take place at the Spruce Mountain Middle School Gym, and the other will take place in the more northern area of Franklin County at the Strong Elementary School Gym. Anyone wishing to purchase advance tickets may do so beginning in February at the Children’s Task Force in Farmington, the Flower Barn in Jay, the White Elephant in Strong, and/or Edmunds Market in Kingfield. One ticket covers both Father and his daughter(s). The event is for fathers and daughters of any age. There will be a DJ and photographer at both events. Cost for tickets is $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Fathers and their daughters are encouraged to come and dance the night away, enjoy give-away prizes and each other’s company. For more information or to donate to our drawings and dress giveaway, please contact the Franklin County Children’s Task Force at 778-6960, email our Community Coordinator [email protected] or stop by our office at 113 Church Street in Farmington.

ATV

LIVERMORE — On Sunday, February 2, at noon, the Western Maine ATV Club will hold an informal meeting at the Livermore Community Building in Livermore, located at 25 Church Street, which is between Routes 4 and 108 in Brettuns concerning the recommendations of the governor’s ATV task force.

Representatives Tina Riley and Richard Pickett have been invited to attend as well as other local legislators. This is a chance to have your voice heard we would love to have you attend.

This is open to everyone. This is very important as ATV Clubs could lose up to 3000 miles of trails or registrations could go up as high as $74.

