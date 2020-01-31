U.S. Sen. Susan Collins has raised $10.9 million toward her re-election bid, a sum her campaign said Friday is more than any political candidate in state history.

That number includes $2.3 million raised in the fourth quarter, leaving her with $7.2 million in cash at the end of last year.

More than 87 percent of the contributions received by Dec. 31 were under $200, and they were spread among donors from each of Maine’s 16 counties, according to Collins’ campaign.

“Senator Collins is grateful for the support from people all across the political spectrum who appreciate her bipartisan, independent approach to problem-solving,” said Amy Abbott, finance director for the Collins for Senator campaign. “Many of the donations that Susan received this quarter came from people who tell us they are tired of the intentionally misleading, dark money ads and they want to help her fight back.”

Collins’ numbers put her more than $3 million ahead of Democratic challenger Sara Gideon, who faces a primary but has raised more than other potential challengers. The fundraising gap between the two has narrowed over the last two quarters.

Gideon’s campaign reported earlier this week that she raised $3.5 million in the fourth quarter, bringing her total campaign haul up to $7.6 million. In the third quarter she raised $3.2 million, compared to Collins’ $2.1 million.

Still, Collins ended the year with $7.2 million cash on hand compared to Gideon’s $2.7 million.

The deadline for filing fourth-quarter reports with the Federal Election Commission was Friday.

Other potential Collins’ challengers trail Gideon in fundraising.

Democrat Ross LaJeunesse, who only declared as a candidate in November, reported raising $600,205 as of Dec. 31 and had $375,763 on hand.

Longtime progressive activist and Democrat Betsy Sweet of Hallowell has raised $272,074 in all and has $55,322 on hand.

Democrat and Saco attorney Bre Kidman has raised $16,207 and ended with $6,506 on hand, while Green Independent Lisa Savage of Solon raised $24,535 and has $11,035 on hand.

In addition to the major sums raised by individual candidates, the Senate race in Maine already has drawn vast amounts of outside spending, which is only expected to increase as the election grows closer.

Collins, a four-term incumbent, is seen by the national Democratic Party as vulnerable since President Trump was elected and, more recently, since she supported the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The fallout from the current impeachment trial could affect the race as well.

Related Headlines Outside money flows into race for Susan Collins’ Senate seat

« Previous

filed under: