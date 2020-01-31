Agenda
Oxford County Commissioners Workshop
February 6, 2020 at 9:00 AM
26 Western Avenue, Paris, Maine
9:00 Convene Meeting
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Draft Minutes Pending Review or Signature:
o January 21
o January 30
• Adopt Agenda
9:05 Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter – 1 M.R.S. § 405 (6) (A)
11:30 Treasurer’s Report
• Update on Monthly Reports
12:00 Lunch Recess
12:30 Sheriff’s Report
• Approve Civil Fees
1:00 RCC Director’s Report
• Review and Approve Communications Advisory Board Bylaws
1:30 Personnel Updates and Actions
• Authorize Hiring of Two Full-Time Dispatchers
• Authorize Termination of Part-Time Corrections Officer
• Review Policy re Hiring Process and Employment Application
• Review Labor Consultant’s Service List
• Ratify Contracts
• Executive Session to Discuss Grievance – 1 M.R.S. § 405 (6) (A)
3:00 Items for Discussion and Action – Considered as Time Permits Throughout Meeting
• Administrator’s Report
• Adopt 2020 County Budget Overlay and Commit Taxes
• Review Draft of 2019 Update
• Other Items as Needed
TBD Adjournment
