Agenda

Oxford County Commissioners Workshop

February 6, 2020 at 9:00 AM

26 Western Avenue, Paris, Maine

9:00 Convene Meeting

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Draft Minutes Pending Review or Signature:

o January 21

o January 30

• Adopt Agenda

9:05 Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter – 1 M.R.S. § 405 (6) (A)

11:30 Treasurer’s Report

• Update on Monthly Reports

12:00 Lunch Recess

12:30 Sheriff’s Report

• Approve Civil Fees

1:00 RCC Director’s Report

• Review and Approve Communications Advisory Board Bylaws

1:30 Personnel Updates and Actions

• Authorize Hiring of Two Full-Time Dispatchers

• Authorize Termination of Part-Time Corrections Officer

• Review Policy re Hiring Process and Employment Application

• Review Labor Consultant’s Service List

• Ratify Contracts

• Executive Session to Discuss Grievance – 1 M.R.S. § 405 (6) (A)

3:00 Items for Discussion and Action – Considered as Time Permits Throughout Meeting

• Administrator’s Report

• Adopt 2020 County Budget Overlay and Commit Taxes

• Review Draft of 2019 Update

• Other Items as Needed

TBD Adjournment

« Previous

filed under: