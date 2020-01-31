Colby
WATERVILLE — Grace L. Andrews of Farmington, was recently named to the highly selective Dean’s List at Colby College in Waterville, for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year. Andrews is one of 566 Colby students, or 27 percent of the qualified student body, to make Dean’s List last semester. Andrews, a member of the Class of 2021, attended Mount Blue High School and is the daughter of James and Claire Andrews of Farmington. Andrews earned a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher last fall to be included on Colby’s Dean’s List.
Champlain
BURLINGTON, VT — The following students have been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the Fall 2019 semester. Ian Burke of Farmington, and Katherine Taddeo of Rangeley.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Franklin Journal
Sports Roundup
-
The Franklin Journal
Some maple producers tapping early
-
The Franklin Journal
‘Thanks’ not enough
-
The Franklin Journal
Dean’s List
-
The Franklin Journal
Valentine Cards for Hospice