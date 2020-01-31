Colby

WATERVILLE — Grace L. Andrews of Farmington, was recently named to the highly selective Dean’s List at Colby College in Waterville, for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year. Andrews is one of 566 Colby students, or 27 percent of the qualified student body, to make Dean’s List last semester. Andrews, a member of the Class of 2021, attended Mount Blue High School and is the daughter of James and Claire Andrews of Farmington. Andrews earned a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher last fall to be included on Colby’s Dean’s List.

Champlain

BURLINGTON, VT — The following students have been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the Fall 2019 semester. Ian Burke of Farmington, and Katherine Taddeo of Rangeley.

