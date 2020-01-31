The Edward Little Drama Club’s production of “Death By Dessert,” written by Nathan Hartswick, will be performed at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, and Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Auburn Middle School auditorium.

Join the feuding Donnaducce and Duccedonni families in solving a murder mystery; narrated by the victim herself.

During intermission, enjoy a meal provided these local Auburn/Lewiston restaurants: Grant’s Bakery, Grazi To Go, Gritty’s, Italian Bakery, and Marcos Restaurante.

Meals will be served by the cast of the show. While enjoying your meal, you will have the opportunity to vote for who you think did the crime. Could it be the duo Frankie and Louis, the owners of the restaurants, Don or Donna, or maybe one of the chefs or servers? Only one way to find out.

Directed by seniors Rosa Doherty and Annabelle Pendleton, the cast and crew are as follows: Aaron Hart, Addy Avery, Alex Billings, Alina Laliberte, Ben Gilpatrick, Ben Hallet, Caelan McGuigan, Cassie Gamache, Dyllan St. Peter, Ian Lathrop, Justin Renaud, Imrhane “Leo” Djonouma, Lorelei Michaud, Maddi DuBois, Molly Gouette, Quinn Donahue, Samantha Hart, Samuel Bucknell, Sommer Russell, Tania Bachelder, and Uriah Carver.

Tickets are $12 for the meal package and need to be reserved by emailing Deb Bishop at [email protected] as seating is limited. You may attend the show without the dinner for $5.

