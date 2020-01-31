LEWISTON — Lewiston’s shooting went cold in the second half just as Windham’s offense was warming up and about to overheat late the third quarter.

The Eagles (11-5) carried that momentum into the fourth quarter and held the Blue Devils (5-11) scoreless to rush off with a 53-32 victory in a Class AA girls basketball game on Friday night.

Windham’s shots were right on target, its defense was stubborn and its passing game was sometimes mesmerizing. The Blue Devils’ shots missed their mark in the fourth quarter.

“We just needed to increase our intensity on the defensive end, and I think putting some full-court pressure on them really made the difference in the second half,” Windham coach Brody Artes said. “We moved the ball a lot better. We played better team basketball on the offensive end.

“I thought we did a really, really good job working together, but I also liked that we cranked up our intensity when we needed to.”

The Blue Devils, however, were in command in the second quarter and built a 23-21 lead at halftime.

“Lewiston plays hard. They are scrappy,” Artes said. “They gave us a run for our money in the first half there and we had to make some significant adjustments.”

The Eagles went on a run in the third quarter and then outscored the Blue Devils 17-0 in the fourth quarter.

Senior guard Hannah Talon owned the perimeter, dropping in six 3-pointers and another 10 points from inside the arc for the game-high 28 points. Sophomore guard Sarah Talon had eight points.

“We made some adjustments, and in the beginning of the season, we beat Lewiston,” Talon said. “I think they attacked us. They really wanted to win.

“I think we just needed to adjust on their zone and what defense they were in. I think we did a really good job moving the ball, sharing the ball and finding really good shots. It turned out pretty well.”

Lewiston senior forward Maddy Foster scored the team-high 15 points andwas 2-for-2 at the free-throw line.

“You know Windham is a good basketball team,” Lewiston coach Lynn Girouard said. “I think we held our own in the first half.

“It was kind of like a tale of two halves. We were pretty hot offensively in the first half and just sort of went cold, and their defense picked up a little bit and they were hitting shots in the second half.

“We are down a few players. We’ve got injuries and illnesses. It is end-of-season stuff. I am proud of the way the girls battled.”

