LEWISTON — The next Food for Thought presentation, sponsored by the Senior College of the University of Maine’s Lewiston-Auburn College, will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, in room 170 of the college on Westminster Street in Lewiston.
Gloria Varney, who owns and runs the Nezinscot Farm with her husband, Gregg, will present “The Perception and Reality of our Food.” She will address the role that small/local farms play in our communities, the importance of knowing where food comes from and the big question of “what if?” as it pertains to food security and availability in the future.
There is no cost to attend. Although lunch is not offered, attendees are welcome to bring their own. For more information, call 207-753-6610.
