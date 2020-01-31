Idexx, the Westbrook-based biotechnology company, reported net income of $427.8 million in 2019, as its pet veterinary diagnostics division continued to grow.
The company’s net income was up almost 14 percent from 2018, according to a year-end financial report filed Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Idexx reported revenue of $2.4 billion for the year.
Products in the company’s companion animal group drove overall growth and now represent 76 percent of its total revenue, said President and CEO Jay Mazelsky in a press release.
“We are well-positioned to build on this progress in 2020, leveraging our expanded global commercial capability and unique innovations which support continued strong diagnostics market growth, driven by adoption of higher standards of care for pets globally,” Mazelsky said.
This story will be updated.
