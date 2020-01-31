100 Years Ago 1920

The Lewiston Journal learned Wednesday morning that the directors of the Androscoggin and Kennebec Railwav Company have affected a permanent organization and voted changes of almost sensational importance in the financial world. William B. Skelton of Lewiston, formerly of the Public Utilities Commission and one of the most prominent of Maine attorneys, becomes president, with William H. Newell, also of Lewiston, as vice-president.

50 Years Ago: 1970

One of two new cruisers ordered by the Auburn Police Department has been delivered to the department and has been assigned to Police Chief Stephen Smyc. A car has been assigned to the chief of police for the past several years, but the past few years the vehicle has come to be used more for regular police work than by the police chief. One additional cruiser is on order and when received this is

ithe car that will be equipped ‘with the new radar set which the APD soon will be operating.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Jeremy Tardiff, Oxford Hills High School’s first recipient of the Fitzpatrick Trophy, was honored at Monday’s SAD 17 school board meeting In Paris. The trophy is given annually to the state’s top high school football player. Head football coach Ted Moccia, was also recognized by the board for being Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference football coach of the year.

