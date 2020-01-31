RAYMOND — A Bridgton man charged with leading police on a 17.3-mile chase before crashing into an Otisfield store Jan. 22 told police he used two grams of heroin before fleeing officers and later overdosed multiple times in the hospital.

Zachary Mercier, 31, of 31 Iredale St., Bridgton, was charged by criminal complaint with eluding an officer, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and aggravated criminal mischief, criminal operating under the influence, operating after suspension, criminal mischief, and refusing to submit to arrest in connection with the incident. The chase led from the Big Apple gas station in Raymond to Bolster Mills Country Store in Otisfield and ended when Mercier crashed through the front of the store.

According to an affidavit filed by Sgt. Anthony C. Hovey of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office, after crashing into the front of Bolster Mills Country store, Mercier was tased as he tried to flee on foot. After being apprehended, Mercier stated that he ran because “If we (police) had searched his car at the scene he’d be in a lot more trouble,” and stated that “he had just met his dealer and had used to grams of heroin before we located him.”

Police found syringes in the truck Mercier drove, but no drugs.

After the crash, Mercier was transported to Stephen’s Memorial Hospital in Norway. According to the affidavit, Mercier was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland later Jan. 23 after he “overdosed multiple times and was brought back with Narcan.”

Hovey wrote that officers suspected Mercier used an “unknown amount of heroin or other drug.”

“It was unknown at what time this occurred, but it may have been during the chase,” wrote Hovey.

The affidavit also provides details as to what led to the Jan. 22 chase. Around 11 p.m., a clerk at Big Apple reported that a male in a red truck had been sitting in front of the pumps for nearly an hour and 15 minutes.

Hovey and Sgt. Patrick Ferriter of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and saw a male, later identified as Mercier, who appeared to be passed out with his mouth open. Hovey knocked on the window to no reply from Mercier before opening the unlocked truck door. After verbal contact, Mercier came to, and appeared to be startled and ‘out of it.’ According to the affidavit, he calmed down once Hovey identified himself as a police officer.

Mercier told officers he stopped to take a nap because he was tired and was waiting for a female friend. The truck was not registered to Mercier, and Mercier told Hovey that the truck belong to a friend named “Chris.” Running the registration, Hovey discovered that 2008 Chevrolet was registered to a Derek Canning.

“As the male spoke, his speech was very slow and slurred. His hand movements were slow and sluggish. His eyes were glossy. He appeared to be under the influence of something,” Hovey wrote in the affidavit. Mercier was not carrying his license but told Ferriter and Hovey his name and date of birth.

Hovey went back to his cruiser and discovered Mercier had a suspended license and had warrants for drug possession charges.

While Hovey was in the cruiser and Ferriter was still beside the truck, the brake lights of flashed on. The truck started; Feritter told Mercier to shut the truck off. The truck was put in gear, the back up lights flashed, and the truck took off towards Route 302 at a high rate of speed.

Hovey followed directly behind Mercier as he traveled westbound at a high rate of speed before taking a right onto Main Street in Raymond, traveling around 65 mph in a 25 mph zone. Hovey switched on his emergency lights and advised dispatch that he suspected Mercier of being under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or both.

Mercier sped down Main Street at about 65 mph before taking an abrupt right turn onto Route 121, heading into Casco. According to the affidavit, the truck Mercier was driving was all over the road, at times traveling in the opposite lane for long distances. Mercier blew through the 4 way stop at the intersection of routes 11 and 121 in Casco, destroying a portable stop sign in the middle of the intersection and continued towards Casco Village.

The truck continued to exceed speeds of 65 mph through the 35 mph zone.

As Mercier approached the Casco Public Library the truck lost control, went off the road to the right and hit a snowbank, going partially airborne and striking a mailbox. The truck managed to land back on the roadway, slowing down, but never stopping. As Mecier continued into Otisfield, he sped back up to 65 mph, passing one vehicle that “could see the chase ahead of time and pulled well off the road.”

The truck sustained front end damage during the first crash, and sparks were flying from the driver side tire. Mercier slowed, traveling 60 mph in a 50 mph zone through Otisfield.

“(His) operation continued to be erratic, weaving back and forth and spending most of the time driving down the center of the roadway. He almost went off the road on both sides,” Hovey wrote.

Approaching the intersection of Route 121 and Bolster Mills Road in Otisfield, whatever was sparking the tire of the truck came loose and Mercier sped back up into the 70 mph range and continued towards Harrison.

A state trooper set up a spike mat on Bolsters Mills Road, a short distance ahead of Mercier and Hovey. Mercier hit the spikes at about 80 mph and failed to negotiate the almost 90-degree turn at Bolster Mills Road and Big Hill Road.

“As we approached the sharp corner at Bolsters Mill and the Harrison town line I observed a large cloud of dust and then I observed the truck crash into the Bolsters Mill Country Store. The truck had gone completely inside the building,” wrote Hovey.

Hovey drew his sidearm and illuminated Mercier with his attached flashlight. Hovey wrote that Mercier exited from the passenger’s side and tried to escape through a small window in the store, ignoring Hovey’s orders to stop. Hovey shot Mercier with a taser and backup units arrested him.

“While waiting for assistance I overheard the male blurt out comments such as ‘I am going to jail’ and I do not want to go to jail. He at one point started to cry and apologize,” wrote Hovey.

Mercier said he was injured in his right ankle and shoulder. He told police that he had no recollection of crashing into the store.

Mercier will appear in the Cumberland County Superior court on April 22 for his dispositional conference. He is in custody at the Cumberland County Jail. His bail has been set at $ 20,000 secured, with no third party bail posting allowed.

