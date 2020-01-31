WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League Jan 14

Mens High Game scratch: Chuck Hilaman 219; Wayne Doyon 194; Stephen Adams 193

Mens High Series scratch: Stephen Adams 545; Chuck Hilaman 515; Wayne Doyon 506

Mens High Game handicap: Chuck Hilaman 245; Wayne Doyon 225; Stephen Adams & Frank Cushman 224

Mens High Series handicap: Stephen Adams 635; Frank Cushman 630; Wayne Doyon 599

Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 173; Cathy Walton 157; Cleo Barker 133; Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 491; Cathy Walton 402; Cleo Barker 376

Women’s High Game handicap: Cathy Walton 216; Cleo Barker 209; Peggy Needham 200

Women’s High Series handicap: Cleo Barker 599; Cathy Walton 579; Peggy Needham 572

Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League Jan. 21

Men’s High Game scratch: Mike Crandall     213; Chuck Hilaman 205; Frank Cushman 194

Mens High Series scratch: Mike Crandall 612; Chuck Hilaman 568 Stephen Adams 547

Mens High Game handicap: Frank Cushman 256; Mike Crandall 248; Skip Johnson 241

Mens High Series handicap: Mike Crandall 717; Frank Cushman 703; Chuck Hilaman 646

Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 172; Cleo Barker 162; Cathy Walton 160

Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 481; Cathy Walton 430; Cleo Barker 403

Women’s High Game handicap: Cleo Barker 238; Stephanie Millay 221; Cathy Walton 219

Women’s High Series handicap: Cleo Barker 631; Stephanie Millay 623; Cathy Walton 607

