WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League Jan 14
Mens High Game scratch: Chuck Hilaman 219; Wayne Doyon 194; Stephen Adams 193
Mens High Series scratch: Stephen Adams 545; Chuck Hilaman 515; Wayne Doyon 506
Mens High Game handicap: Chuck Hilaman 245; Wayne Doyon 225; Stephen Adams & Frank Cushman 224
Mens High Series handicap: Stephen Adams 635; Frank Cushman 630; Wayne Doyon 599
Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 173; Cathy Walton 157; Cleo Barker 133; Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 491; Cathy Walton 402; Cleo Barker 376
Women’s High Game handicap: Cathy Walton 216; Cleo Barker 209; Peggy Needham 200
Women’s High Series handicap: Cleo Barker 599; Cathy Walton 579; Peggy Needham 572
Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League Jan. 21
Men’s High Game scratch: Mike Crandall 213; Chuck Hilaman 205; Frank Cushman 194
Mens High Series scratch: Mike Crandall 612; Chuck Hilaman 568 Stephen Adams 547
Mens High Game handicap: Frank Cushman 256; Mike Crandall 248; Skip Johnson 241
Mens High Series handicap: Mike Crandall 717; Frank Cushman 703; Chuck Hilaman 646
Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 172; Cleo Barker 162; Cathy Walton 160
Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 481; Cathy Walton 430; Cleo Barker 403
Women’s High Game handicap: Cleo Barker 238; Stephanie Millay 221; Cathy Walton 219
Women’s High Series handicap: Cleo Barker 631; Stephanie Millay 623; Cathy Walton 607
