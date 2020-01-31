LEWISTON – Edwin F. Card, 85, of Lisbon Falls peacefully passed away on Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020 at Marshwood Rehabilitation Center in Lewiston with his family by his side. He was born in Lewiston on March 4, 1934, a son of the late Alonzo and Harriet (Brockway) Card. He grew up in Lisbon and attended local schools. He was a graduate of Lisbon High School.

On May 16, 1953 he married the love of his life, Helen (Pillsbury) and they started a family together. During that time, Edwin worked as a finish carpenter for various carpentry companies.

After retirement, Edwin spent quality time fishing at the lake, deer hunting and working out in his woodshop. He will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife, Helen of Lisbon Falls; his two sons, David Card and his wife Rita of Benton and Roger Card and his wife Sharon of Fairfield. He also leaves behind one brother, Buzzy Card and his wife Evelyn of Lisbon; as well as his five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosmanfuneralhome.com

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Sabattus. Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls, 353-4951.

