AUBURN – Thomas J. Cummings II, 73, a resident of Wilton, passed away, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Hospice House of Androscoggin in Auburn. He was born Sept. 26, 1946 in Livermore Falls, the son of Thomas J. Cummings Sr., and Wilma (Towle) Cummings.

He was a graduate of Livermore Falls High School. Thomas worked at International Paper Company and Verso Paper in Jay and never missed a day of work in 48 years. He was a member of the International Paper Company Quarter Century Club, and a life member of the Elks Lodge in Pittsfield and Farmington. Tom was an avid Red Sox and NASCAR fan.

On Dec. 30, 1994 in Waterville he married Wendy D. Robitaille. They enjoyed their quiet life in Pittsfield, where they raised their new family together. They had exquisite gardens and many people stopped to view the beautiful flowers and vegetables. Tom was very proud of his garden, growing many blue ribbon vegetables.

He is survived by his beloved wife Wendy D. Cummings of Roanoke, Va.; his children, Thomas Cummings III and wife Kelly of Albion, Jonathan Cummings of Phillips, Trapper Robitaille of Virginia., and Sarah and Amanda Cowing both of North Carolina; grandson, Thomas Cummings IV, granddaughters, Auburn Cummings, Elliana and Lucy Okuley; sisters, Anita Little of Florida and Ellen Amoral of New Hampshire.

He was predeceased by his parents; and son, Benjamin Cummings.

Wendy would like to thank home care, hospice and the many caretakers that stopped in to care for Tom. Also, a special thank you to his dedicated mail carriers that went above and beyond. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A graveside service at Stubbs Mill Cemetery, Jay will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

