 

Mt. Blue Campus National Honor Society members Molly Harmon of Farmington, at left, Nate Rackliff of Vienna and Jackson Eustis of Wilton help serve lunch at the 2020 Special Olympics Maine Winter Games Monday, Jan. 27.

 

Farmington native and two-time Olympic gold medalist Seth Wescott welcomes athletes to the 2020 Special Olympics Maine Winter Games on Monday.

 

Kenric Charles of Freeman Township and his draft horses were on hand to give wagon rides to athletes and spectators during the Special Olympic Maine Winter Games at Sugarloaf

