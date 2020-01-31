Booking
Lewiston
- McKenzie Wade, 26, of 129 Bartlett St., on charges of domestic assault and criminal mischief, 9:35 p.m. Thursday at that address.
Auburn
- Makayla Roberts, 19, of 114 Blake St., on a charge of theft, 7 p.m. Thursday at Walmart.
- Storm Wallace, 19, of 5 David St., Lisbon, on a charge of theft, 7 p.m. Thursday at Walmart.
- Kachina Swasey, 23, of 126 Hampshire St., on a charge of domestic assault, 7:37 p.m. Thursday at that address.
- Laura Greenlaw, 46, of Cumberland, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 11:11 p.m. Thursday at 128 Poland Spring Road.
- Shannon Sylvester, 33, of 128 Poland Spring Road, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 11:36 p.m. Thursday at that address.
- Robert McDowell, 34, of 27 Pleasant Drive, Jay, on a charge of theft, 2:45 p.m. Friday at 95 Spring St.
Androscoggin County
- Justin Hamilton, 37, of 20 North St., Mechanic Falls, arrested by Mechanic Falls police on a warrant charging a violation of bail, 9:40 p.m. Thursday at that address.
- April Benedix-Pinard, 42, of 971 River Road, Livermore, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of domestic assault Thursday night at that address.
- Nathan Davis, 28, of 61 Park St., Livermore Falls, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a warrant charging aggravated assault and on a charge of violating conditions of release, noon Friday at that address.
Accidents
Auburn
- Cars driven by Hannah G. Campbell, 19, of New Gloucester, and Jennifer Elie Kelly, 44, of Auburn, collided at 1:11 p.m. Thursday on Center Street. Damage to Campbell’s 2006 Honda and to Elie Kelly’s 2013 Volkswagen was listed as functional.
- Cars driven by Cathy M. Faile, 48, of Lewiston, and Mohamed A. Mohamed, 25, of Lewiston, collided at 7:44 a.m. Wednesday at Oak and Sabattus streets. Mohamed’s 2012 Toyota was towed. Damage to Faile’s 2018 Dodge was listed as functional.
