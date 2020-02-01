GORHAM — Lily Gish scored the tying goal for Lewiston late in regulation as Lewiston avoided its first loss of the season by tying Scarborough 1-1 in both teams’ regular-season finale at USM Arena.

The Blue Devils (17-0-1) head into the postseason with the North region’s top seeed. They have earned a bye in the quarterfinals and will play next in the semifinals next Saturday.

Evelyn Boardman scored in the first period for the Red Storm (15-1-2), who are the top seed in the South.

BOYS HOCKEY

JOHN BAPST/MDI/BANGOR CHRISTIAN 2, CAPITAL REGION 1: Jack Lalime and Colby Brown scored goals in the Crusaders’ (4-7-2) victory over the Hawks (2-11) at Kents Hill.

Sandor Doczy-Bordi scored the lone goal for Capital Region (Maranacook/Winthrop/Madison/Spruce Mountain).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BOOTHBAY 49, TELSTAR 40: The Seahawks (15-2) pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat the Rebels (3-14) in Bethel.

The teams were tied after three quarters, 29-29, before Glory Blethen and Jaclyn Crocker helped Boothbay take control. With Telstar’s Luci Rothwell in foul trouble, Blethen scored 10 of her team-high 19 points in the quarter, and Crocker added six of her 12 points in the period.

Rothwell led the way for the Rebels with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Calla Orino added 13 points for the Rebels.

HALL-DALE 58, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 57: Averi Baker’s only basket of the game was the game’s most memorable shot.

Baker hit a shot at the buzzer to give the Bulldogs (6-12) a Mountain Valley Conference win over the Falcons (9-8) in Farmgingdale.

Iris Ireland led Hall-Dale (6-12) with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Amanda Trepanier scored 14 points, and Lily Platt contributed 10 points and had 10 rebounds.

Rylee Sevigny topped Mountain Valley (9-8) with 24 points, while Kierstyn Lyons added 15.

MADISON 66, MT. ABRAM 29: Lauria LeBlanc scored 15 points and Abi Spaulding added 14 to lead the Bulldogs to an MVC win over the Roadrunners in Salem.

Brooke McKenney added 12 points, while Katie Worthen finished with 11 points for Madison (11-6).

Madison Phelps and Abigail Wilcox each scored nine points for Mt. Abram (4-13).

