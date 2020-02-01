AUBURN – Maureen A. Murphy, 63, of 16 Darcy Drive, Lewiston, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Hospice House of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice in Auburn, following a long illness. Born in Lewiston on Nov. 6, 1956, she was the daughter of Richard and Vernice Marcoux Murphy. Educated locally, she was a graduate of Lewiston High School, class of 1974.

Maureen worked as a real estate agent for many years, including time at Murphy and Clavette Realty before she started her own agency, Maine Real Estate.

She was a devoted, loving mother, and loved trips to the ocean.

A member of Holy Cross Church, Prince of Peace Parish, she is survived by two sons, Nashua Nelson and wife Stephanie Maheux of North Turner, and Erik Nelson of Lewiston, a daughter, Chandell Nelson of Lewiston; and seven grandchildren, Christina, Maxwell, Alexis, Kiera and Kailynn Neson, and Terrell and Trenton Rias.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her former husband, Kenneth Nelson.

Visitation will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine St., Lewiston, on Monday, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Services will be Monday, 11 a.m., Holy Cross Church. Interment, St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Donation, condolences, and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made in her memory to the

Dempsey Center

29 Lowell Street

Lewiston, ME 04240

« Previous