AUBURN – Peter D. Letourneau Sr., 72, of Auburn passed away on Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020 in Auburn, surrounded by his loving family.

Peter was born in Boston, Mass., a son of the late Cecile (Dionne) and Felix Letourneau on Nov. 10, 1947. He attended Boston English High School and Bentley College. He married Sandra Bourgault on Sept. 9, 1967.

He was a proud veteran of the armed forces, serving in the Army during the Vietnam War. He moved to Auburn in the early 1970s and resided there until his passing.

On August 5, 1989, he married Sandra Simard Nyberg in Auburn. He worked at Geiger for 42 years, retiring as vice president of sales in 2012.

He was active in the community, serving as a member of the Auburn School Board, Tri-County Mental Health Board of Directors, Literacy Volunteers Board of Directors, and Big Brothers, Big Sisters Board of Directors.

Peter enjoyed spending time with friends and family, playing poker on Thursday nights, doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles during the long Maine winters, taking the family dog, Daisy, for walks and watching Red Sox and Patriots games. He will be fondly remembered for his kind, gentle nature, his generosity, and his love of puns and jokes.

Peter is survived by his wife, Sandy Nyberg of Auburn; daughter, Rene Letourneau and her husband Alan Baldwin of Scarborough, son, Peter D. Letourneau Jr. and his wife Barbara of California, Pa., daughter, Jennifer Kimble and her husband Leonard of Auburn; and grandchildren, Dylan, Kathryn, Nathaniel, Max, and Jacob.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth; brothers, Felix, Raymond, and William, sister, Anne; and stepson, Thomas Nyberg.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all the friends and family members who have supported us through this difficult time and to the team at the Androscoggin Hospice House for their care and kindness.

Visiting hours will be at Fortin\Auburn from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 followed by a celebration of his life at 6 p.m., also at the funeral home. Interment will be at Gracelawn Memorial Park in the spring at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer and Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Peter’s memory to

Androscoggin Hospice House

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

(Administrative Office)

