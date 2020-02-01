The whole idea at the Harlem Children’s Zone is to create a sort of wrap-around group of services that envelopes children from the earliest possible age and never lets them go until after college, if then.
Here’s a quick list of some of the programs involved:
Early Childhood: Baby College and a pre-K program called Harlem Gems that together have ensured every entering kindergartner who’s been in the pipeline has been ready for school (based on performance data).
Elementary, middle, high schools: HCZ has two Promise Academy charter schools that cover all ages in the same building.
Elementary after-school: The Peacemakers program.
Middle school after-school: A Cut Above program that supports the Peacemaker initiative working with students on academic, job readiness and leadership skills to prepare for high school.
High school after-school: The Employment and Technology Center.
College and career: The Center for Higher Education and Career Support offers counseling and other support.
Family, social service and health: The Healthy Harlem program to encourage good food habits, a Family Support Center, a truancy prevention program, a family development program aiming to prevent the need for foster care and mobile teams that respond to crises and other needs.
Academic: There is an Advocacy Case Management program to help students who are not in the Promise academies, but instead in a city school or other school.
Community pride: A resident-driven program to revitalize neighborhoods and the Countee Cullen Community Center at a major housing project, two other community centers and a large sports facility at an old armory for youth and adults to use for free.
