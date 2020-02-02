PORTLAND – Beverly A. Errington passed into glorious heaven the morning of Jan. 28, 2020 to meet her Savior. Her children (Jane, Heidi and Kevin) were with her until those final moments. For the last few years Beverly has lived in assisted living and finally in nursing care at Falmouth‐by‐the‐Sea.

Beverly was the youngest child born to Lester and Ethel Muse Richardson in Rumford on Sept. 5, 1931.

Beverly graduated from Mexico High School class of 1948, at the age of 16 and married Leon Errington July 30, 1949. Leon was the love of her life and at the age of 9 had decided that she would marry him (he had beautiful curly hair) – he was a friend of her brother, Lester. They were married 62-plus years.

Remembering ‐ Beverly loved Weld and Webb Lake. Her parents had a camp on the east side of the lake. Her husband’s parents had a camp on the west side of the lake. So Weld and Webb Lake have always been her “home”. She had a very creative side in art, writing, painting and stained glass projects. She also played the piano. In the early 1940s she accepted the Lord as her Savior at First Baptist in Mexico. Beverly’s favorite hymn was “What A Friend We Have In Jesus”.

Surviving are her children, Jane MacDonald and husband Peter of Limington and Heidi Getchell and

husband Howard of Raymond, Kevin Errington and wife Ellen of Gray; and friend, Nancy Crosby of Weld; as well as eight grandchildren; and 12 great‐grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her husband, Leon Errington; parents, Lester and Ethel Richardson; sister, Alice

Dupill, brother, Lester Richardson; daughter, Becky Errington; and grandson, Kevin Errington.

A celebration of life will be Feb. 9, 2020 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland, Maine. Visiting hours are 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. with the service 2:30 p.m. You are also welcome to stay and visit after the service.

Burial will be in the spring in the Demerritt Cemetery in Peru.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Beverly’s memory may be made to

Child Evangelism

Fellowship of Maine

431 Campground Rd.

Livermore Falls, ME 04254

