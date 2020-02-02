AUBURN – Gerard M. Berube, 91, of Lewiston. As we announce the passing of Gerry, father, grandfather, and a friend to all whose lives he touched. Our hearts are heavy with sadness and also joy. His devotion to his family and his firm believe in god supported him in life and ultimately gave him peace at home with god in the end of his earthly journey.

Gerry was born in Lewiston on December 1, 1928, the son of the late Alphonse and Marie (Roy) Berube. He was educated in local schools and graduated from St. Dom’s in 1946. He married his true love, the former Doris McGraw, on November 11, 1950. Together they spent over 50 happy years in marriage before she passed on April 27, 2004.

Gerry worked for over 47 years at The Lewiston Sun Journal retiring as foreman of the Composing Room. He was very involved in local youth hockey and was a member of The Knights of Columbus #106, where he was past Grand Knight. He was also a fourth degree and past faithful navigator of the Wallace Assembly.

Gerry is survived by his two daughters, Claire White and her husband, Ray, of Oxford and Diane Harnden and her husband, Bill, of Auburn, his two grandchildren, Erin Swenson and her husband, Josh, of Hebron and Matthew Harnden and his wife, Lindsay, of Lewiston, two great-grandchildren, Jack and Max Swenson, a sister-in-law, Rita Burube and Bradford Harnden. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Sara, a sister, Theresa Parent and a brother, Gilbert Berube.

Visitation will be at Fortin Lewiston, Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 6, 11 a.m., at Holy Family Church. Committal will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston 784-4584.

