The Rumford Parks Department has been working to keep the ice at the Hosmer Field Complex in good shape all winter. Sunday’s annual skate party — with a bonfire, free food and hot chocolate — is shown in this aerial photograph. Marcus Palmer, superintendent of the Parks Department, is urging area residents to come and skate. Rentals are free when the warming shack is open — or you can bring your own skates. See rumfordme.org/ for times. Visit sunjournal.com to watch a short video flyover of the complex.
