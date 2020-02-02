Having represented rural communities in our state Legislature for five years, I know how vitally important access to premier doctors and health care facilities is for our families. That’s why surprise medical billing has become such an acute issue in our state and area, one that not only threatens the financial well-being of our residents but, if certain proposals in Congress were to be adopted, could close the very health care facilities on which they depend.

Sadly, this isn’t just a problem in our community. Every year, millions of American families — even those who have diligently paid for good health insurance coverage — are shocked to find that their insurance company is sticking them with an unexpected bill for critical medical care. This is what happens when insurance companies refuse to reimburse doctors and hospitals for providing services to patients.

Congress is currently considering several proposals to fix this problem and protect patients from the financial hardship that comes with surprise medical bills. Unfortunately, the health insurance industry has been spending millions to engineer an outcome which leaves patients, doctors and hospitals out in the cold.

If the insurance companies have their way through a “rate setting” plan, they will reap massive profits while having every incentive to reduce the quality of coverage. It will allow insurance companies to artificially set below-market reimbursement rates and stick doctors and hospitals with greater costs for treating patients. What’s more, it would shutter the few health care options we have here.

This is a big loser for rural Americans.

In addressing surprise medical billing, Congress should adopt a fair and objective process for determining the costs of providing critical health care.

Instead, I strongly urge Congress to embrace what we have seen work in several states: Independent Dispute Resolution, which removes patients from being pawns in billing disputes and instead leverages an objective third-party mediator to determine the fair-market value for services rendered.

This has worked in other states, such as New York and Texas, and there is no reason it cannot be applied nationally. In New York, for instance, there was a reduction in more than 2,500 surprise medical billing cases which saved consumers over $400 million.

This is a fair, market-oriented solution which does not let health insurance companies behave like monopolies.

I know that health care choices can be limited in rural areas. Often there are not many options when visiting a specialist physician or emergency room in our communities. We shouldn’t be penalized for this with exorbitant bills from insurance companies weeks or months after-the-fact.

The people in our communities need the certainty that they can access their local health care communities without breaking the bank.

I strongly urge Congress not to adopt the health insurance industry’s tailor-made profit-seeking plan, but, rather, embrace independent dispute resolution if we want to put patients first in health care.

Rep. Thomas Skolfield represents House District 112. He lives in Weld.

