AUBURN — Two hundred sixty ski racers from across New England competed Sunday in the 28th annual JP Parisien Memorial Race at Lost Valley. Kids as young as 6 years old to 18-year-old young adults raced on the slalom course during the Super Bowl Sunday tradition.
The race is held in memory of Jean Paul Parisien, the brother of Olympian and former U.S. Ski Team member Julie Parisien. Jean Paul Parisien was killed by a drunken driver in 1992. Julie Parisien grew up in Auburn and learned to ski at Lost Valley. She won three World Cup races during her career.
The race was hosted by the Lost Valley Racing Club.
