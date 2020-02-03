RANGELEY — The Rangeley Skating Club and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce announce the fifth annual Rangeley Winterpaloozah event, a fun-filled celebration of winter activities and competitions for the entire family. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Haley Pond.

The skating club and chamber have teamed up again to host the event, which will include all the favorites from past years and all free. Activities will include skating, curling, pond hockey, fat tire bikes, snowshoes, kick sleds, horse and cart rides, marshmallow roast, snow golf, snow kite, snow castle and more.

For the third year, there will be a slate of pay-to-enter competitions for the entire family, including canine family members, with prizes awarded to winners in each competition. Competitions include the crowd favorite Dog Keg Pull, the Firewood Toss, the Fat Tire Bike Race, the Cardboard Sled Race and, new this year, Buoy Ball.

The day will kick off at 10 a.m. with the Fat Bike Race. The full schedule of events is available on the RangeleyWinterpaloozah Facebook page and the chamber’s events calendar, (www.rangeleymaine.com/calendar/event/5350). Hot lunch will be available starting at 11 a.m. at Haley Pond.

In addition to supporting the event, purchase of a “Paloozah Pass” entitles the purchaser to entry in all competitions. Paloozah Passes are available at Ecopelagicon and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce now and will be available on the day of the event as well.

The event organizers announce that the Winterpaloozah is officially an endorsed Maine200 bicentennial event, commemorating Maine’s 200th anniversary.

Rangeley Border Patrol agents will again be present this year with their equipment.

For more information, contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 207-864-5571 or [email protected] or the Rangeley Skating Club at 207-864-2771 or [email protected] Follow updates on Facebook – RANGELEYWINTERPALOOZAH.

