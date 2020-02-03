MECHANIC FALLS — The Town Council announced Monday night that Chairwoman Cathy Fifield has resigned.

Town Manager Zakk Maher said Fifield emailed her resignation to his office and to councilors Thursday but did not give a reason for her decision.

Her departure comes three months after Vice Chairman Wayne Hackett stepped down Nov. 4. He also did not give a reason.

Fifield and Hackett survived a recall by eight votes in September, after their failed effort to dismiss Maher in June.

Councilors Nick Konstantoulakis and John Emery, who also voted to oust Maher, remain in office.

Kieth Bennett, who voted against removing Maher was elected chairman Monday. Tarsha Downing, who replaced Hackett in December, was elected vice chairwoman.

Fifield’s term was set to expire in June, ending her third consecutive term and making her ineligible for re-election for at least a year, according to the town charter.

Those interested in serving the balance of her term may contact the town clerk and submit the necessary paperwork before the March 2 council meeting. Municipal elections will be held in June.

In other business, the council unanimously voted to form an ad hoc Municipal Complex Planning Committee charged with:

• Assessing the current use of each town department’s facility.

• Developing a short- and long-range strategy to implement the needs-assessment for each of the departments.

• Recommending the best course of action to the council.

Maher said the committee will be chaired by a councilor and include one member each from the town Development Commission, Planning Board, Budget Committee, Recreation Committee, library board of trustees and Historical Society, plus two community members at large.

The committee will be formed by August and meet on the fourth Monday of each month.

In other matters, Bennett said he will communicate with Robert Overton, director of code enforcement for Augusta, who has volunteered to investigate complaints against the Code Enforcement Office.

Town Clerk Julie Ward said she emailed the complaints to Overton several weeks ago. Once Overton completes the investigation he will supply a sealed report to the council, which will meet in executive session to review it.

In another matter, the council is asking residents to nominate individuals for the annual town report dedication.

Councilors are also requesting names of people for the Spirit of America Award, which is presented annually to a person or a group who volunteers to serve the community.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: