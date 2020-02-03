AUBURN — Benjamin Doherty of Auburn and Cindy Ring of Stoneham have been awarded the 2020 Spaulding Memorial Scholarships at Central Maine Community College (CMCC). The college awards these scholarships in memory of Jason Spaulding, who was a student at the college prior to his untimely death.

An honors student in the life sciences program, Doherty serves as a tutor at CMCC and is the president of the Student Senate. He plans to graduate in May, then pursue a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering at the University of Southern Florida.

Ring earned high honors in the fall semester in the business administration and management program. She works as manager of TimberStone Adventures in Stoneham and is also employed at Sea Dog Brewery. After she graduates in May, Ring hopes to pursue a bachelor’s degree in business administration at the University of Southern Maine.

