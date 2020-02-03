FARMINGTON — E.L.B. Construction Inc., owned by Eric L. Burgess and previously from the Rangeley area, has moved its offices to Farmington at 320 Bailey Hill Road.
E.L.B. Construction performs all levels of building and remodeling, design services and plowing in the winter months.
