This searchable database includes all itemized individual donations of $200 or more (or additional donations by individuals who have exceeded $200 for the election) as well as PAC contributions to the 2020 U.S. Senate re-election campaign of Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Bangor. The database covers the period from July 1 through Dec. 31, 2019.
Use the Search box to find donors, specific towns, employers or occupations. Click on the column heads to sort the data.
