FARMINGTON — Dr. Jacob Ledesma has joined the Franklin Memorial Hospital medical staff as a provider at Franklin Health Internal Medicine and on the hospital’s inpatient unit.

Ledesma received his medical degree at Loma Linda University in California, followed by an internal medicine residency at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts. He started his medical career at Rumford Hospital and operated an internal medicine practice there until 2006.

Ledesma has also provided care as a hospitalist at Central Maine Medical Center and Bridgton Hospital.

He is board certified in internal medicine and has 19 years of experience in outpatient and inpatient settings.

