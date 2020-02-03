MEXICO — The Hope Association’s 45th Snowmobile Ride-In will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the New Hope Residential Home, Highland Terrace, across from the Mexico Middle School.

The Ride-In is an opportunity for people to take a snowmobile ride in the woods surrounding the New Hope Residential Home. Afterward they can come inside for hot chocolate, hot coffee or other beverages, hot sausages steeped in peppers and onions, chop suey, hot dogs, salads and cookies.

Ride-In raffle tickets are available at the Hope Association’s Central Office, the What Not Shop and from all Hope Association employees. Tickets are $1 each or a book of six for $5. Tickets are drawn at the Ride-In, with a $200 cash first prize; $100, second; $25, third; and several other prizes.

The Ride-In began in 1975 with the goal of raising money to help build the association’s first residential home to support adults with developmental disabilities — Horizons Unlimited — and to purchase the first activity center on Waldo Street, Rumford. Over the years, due to support from the Western Maine communities, the Ride-In generated funds to help build four additional residential homes, expand the day programs and purchase special lift-equipped vans.

The Ride-In is free and open to the public. There are side-by-side snow machines and passenger sleds to assist individuals with disabilities.

For more information, call Fawn at 207-364-4561.

