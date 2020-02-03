JUNIOR HOCKEY

L/A NORDIQUES 4, ELMIRA 2: Joe Clark’s hat trick paced the L/A Nordiques in an NA3HL win over the Jr. Soaring Eagles in Horseheads, New York.

Clark and Bryce Leger scored first-period goals to give L/A a 2-0 lead. Leger’s tally came during a short-handed situation.

Clark (44 goals this season) then scored a power play goal goal in the second and completed the hat trick with a third-period score. Hans Watson and Nick Pomerleau each had two assists and Sam Frechette had one helper. Nordiques goalie Jason St. Pierre made 48 saves.

John Kosa and Jayvon Fogelgren scored for Elmira. Goalie Andrew Engel stopped 47 shots in the loss.

« Previous

filed under: