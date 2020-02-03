JUNIOR HOCKEY
L/A NORDIQUES 4, ELMIRA 2: Joe Clark’s hat trick paced the L/A Nordiques in an NA3HL win over the Jr. Soaring Eagles in Horseheads, New York.
Clark and Bryce Leger scored first-period goals to give L/A a 2-0 lead. Leger’s tally came during a short-handed situation.
Clark (44 goals this season) then scored a power play goal goal in the second and completed the hat trick with a third-period score. Hans Watson and Nick Pomerleau each had two assists and Sam Frechette had one helper. Nordiques goalie Jason St. Pierre made 48 saves.
John Kosa and Jayvon Fogelgren scored for Elmira. Goalie Andrew Engel stopped 47 shots in the loss.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Opinion
Rich Lowry: The Bernie path works only for Bernie
-
Encore
Looking Back on Feb. 4
-
Horoscope
Scorpio: Be cautious with your money
-
Dear Abby
Fear keeps jittery driver from getting a license
-
Dr. Roach
Exposing the French paradox