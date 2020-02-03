AUGUSTA — The Kennebec Valley Art Association, through the Harlow Gallery, has provided emerging high school artists the opportunity to display their artwork in a professional gallery space for the past 14 years. The annual exhibit, “Higher Forms of Art,” allows high school and home school students to organize and install their own art show for the public. This is the seventh year that the University of Maine at Augusta has partnered with KVAA to present the exhibition in the Charles Danforth Gallery.

The exhibit is available for viewing by the public now through Feb. 23, and a public reception with the artists and their art instructors in attendance will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. If needed, a snow date is 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.

Artists’ work covers a range of media from drawing to photography, from painting to sculpture. Students from the following area high schools are participating in this year’s exhibition: Cony High School, Augusta; Hall-Dale High School, Farmingdale; Kents Hill School, Kents Hill; Maine Arts Academy, Sidney; and Maranacook Community High School, Readfield.

The University of Maine at Augusta transforms the lives of students of every age and background across the state and beyond through access to high quality distance and on-site education, student support, civic engagement and professional and liberal arts programs. A Bachelor of Arts in art opens the door for a variety of career opportunities, including professional practice and exhibiting; creative economy and entrepreneurship; design in publications, exhibitions and advertising; media and digital content creation in entertainment or business; and cultural and community collaborations.

Follow Danforth Gallery https://www.facebook.com/UMADanforth and @umadanforth on Instagram and visit http://artsuma.com/. Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. Fridays.

