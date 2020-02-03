AUBURN — The stage is set for Cabaret Night, a popular musical variety show for all ages, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in the Parish Hall at the Sacred Heart Church.

Guest entertainer Louis Philippe returns to host the fourth annual event, which will feature an array of talented singers and musicians who are connected to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish: Roland Bergeron, Julie Fournier Chasse, the Daigneault Family (John, Karen, Ben and Emma), Alana Gagnon, Rita Gagnon, Ray Marchesseault, the Noddin Boys (Lee and Bruce), Mark Vaillancourt and Pam Vaillancourt, who, in addition to performing, will once again serve as stage/sound manager.

Cabaret Night is one of many events the parish has undertaken as part of the overall fundraising drive launched in 2015 to help purchase, refurbish and install a 1954 Casavant Opus 2277 Pipe Organ, which, through a donation to the parish, was acquired from the Sisters of Notre Dame in Toledo, Ohio. The secondary goal of the Sister Elizabeth Platt Pipe Organ Fund for Sacred Heart Church is to provide education and training programs to parish organists, choirs and cantors, as well as subsidized organ lessons for deserving and talented young people.

Sister Elizabeth Platt, COC, who recently died, had dedicated more than 30 years of service to Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in religious education and the RCIA program. A period of her life she often spoke about with great fondness was her years of ministry teaching children to sing the parts of the Mass. She also worked with the Boys’ Choir in Boston before coming to Maine.

With each fundraising event since 2015, the parish has seen significant progress with its musical goals — from having the massive instrument and all its parts shipped, making all necessary construction and repairs, and having the building services configured. The organ is being installed in hopes to fill the church with the glorious sounds of Easter.

Tickets are $15 and are available by calling the parish office at 207-782-8096. Refreshments, including beer and wine, will be available for purchase. Cabaret Night has been a consistent sell-out event, so it is recommended to get tickets early. Sacred Heart Church Parish Hall is in the basement of the church, corner of Minot and Western avenues.

