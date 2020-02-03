AUBURN – Maine Event Comedy presents Stand Up! Records recording artist Jay Chanoine at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Craft Brew Underground in Auburn. The show will also feature Joe Flynn and Michele Mortensen.

New Hampshire’s Chanoine performs nationally and was dubbed “The Funniest Comedian You Don’t Know Yet” by AXS.com. He’s been a featured act on The Altercation Punk Comedy Tour since 2013 and has performed at The Altercation Comedy Festival in Austin, Texas, Pouzza Fest in Montreal, and The End of the Earth Festival in Provincetown, Massachusetts. His self-produced first album “Come On Feel Chanoine” was released in 2015 followed by “The Texas Chanoinesaw Massacre” in 2019 on Stand Up! Records, which hit #2 on the iTunes/Apple Music comedy charts and #1 on Amazon comedy charts.

Flynn has performed all over New England, sharing his irreverent insights on politics, relationships, and mostly, himself. He performed at last year’s Bricks and Bridges Comedy Fest and is a frequent opener for Vinny Favorito. He is available for kids’ parties, but only if you’re a terrible parent.

An accomplished actress, writer, and musician, Mortensen hails from Hampton, NH and recently competed in New York City’s ‘She-Devil Comedy Festival’. She’s performed in the World Series of Comedy and has opened for Boston legend Lenny Clarke.

The show is for ages 21-and-older; admission is pay-what-you-can. Craft Brew Underground is located at 34 Court Street in Auburn. It was voted the No. 1 Craft Beer Bar in Maine and offers more than 200 choices of craft beer, cider, and wine. For more information, call/text (207) 513-0742 or email [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: