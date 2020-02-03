STORRS, Conn. — Ruthy Hebard had 22 points and 12 rebounds and No. 3 Oregon handed fourth-ranked UConn its first loss on campus in seven years, rolling to a 74-56 victory on Monday night.

It was UConn’s worst home loss since Dec. 5, 2005, when the Huskies lost to North Carolina by 23 points.

Sabrina Ionescu added 10 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the Ducks (20-2), falling short of increasing her NCAA-record 23 triple-doubles.

The much-anticipated matchup didn’t live up to the hype as the Ducks ran past the Huskies, disappointing the sellout crowd. UConn hadn’t lost on campus since falling to Notre Dame on Jan. 5, 2013. The Huskies were beaten by No. 2 Baylor by 16 points in Hartford, Connecticut, last month, ending the team’s 98-game home winning streak.

UConn (19-2) scored the first two points of the game, and then the Ducks reeled off 10 straight points, forcing a UConn timeout. The Huskies tried to rally, but Satou Sabally hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer at the end of the quarter to take a 22-12 lead.

UConn was able to get within seven in the second quarter, but Ionescu and the Ducks answered to go into the half leading 44-31.

They extended the advantage in the second half to as many as 21 points. UConn rallied behind hot 3-point shooting to get within 12 but did not get closer.

Crystal Dangerfield led UConn with 19 points. The Huskies were outscored 44-14 in the paint.

(18) INDIANA 66, PURDUE 54: Ali Patberg had 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and the Hoosiers (18-5, 8-3 Big Ten) beat the Boilermakers (15-8, 6-5) in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Gorham graduate Mackenzie Holmes had four points and four rebounds for Indiana.

Jaelynn Penn and Grace Berger each added 15 points for Indiana (18-5, 8-3 Big Ten). The Hoosiers shot 46.4% overall despite going 2 for 10 from 3-point range.

Berger and Patberg combined for 19 points in the first half as Indiana built a 34-21 lead. Purdue was just 7-of-24 shooting in the first half with eight turnovers.

Dominique Oden scored 24 points to lead Purdue (15-8, 6-5), which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Ae’Rianna Harris, the reigning Big Ten player of the week, had 16 points and seven rebounds. Oden and Harris combined to go 17 of 34 from the field, but the rest of their teammates were 4 for 25.

TOP 25: South Carolina retained its firm grip on the top spot in the AP Top 25.

The Gamecocks received 26 first-place votes from a 30-member media panel Monday after routing Mississippi in record fashion and beating then-No. 22 Tennessee. Baylor remained No. 2, receiving three first-place votes. Oregon, UConn and Louisville rounded out the first five teams in the poll. The Cardinals got the other first-place vote.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

TOP 25: Baylor has strengthened its hold on No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll.

The Bears received 49 of 65 first-place votes in the poll to stay comfortably ahead of Gonzaga and Kansas. That was up from 44 first-place votes the previous week, with the Bears securing a third straight week atop the rankings.

SETON HALL: Guard Quincy McKnight is being listed as day to day with an injury to his left knee.

HOCKEY

BEANPOT: Brendan van Riemsdyk scored the tie-breaking goal, Craig Pantano stopped 27 shots and two-time defending champion Northeastern beat Harvard 3-1 in the opening round of the 68th Beanpot.

Boston University and Boston College faced off in the late game Monday.