LEWISTON — Local favorites, Nel and Mike, will provide the entertainment at the Gendron Franco Center’s monthly luncheon, La Rencontre, on Thursday, Feb. 13. The doors and bar will open at 10 a.m. and the meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. The meal will include baked manicotti, garden salad, dinner rolls and chef’s-choice dessert. La Rencontre is not restricted to French-speakers or even those of Franco descent. All are welcome to attend the monthly meal and event.

The meal will be followed by entertainment provided by Nel Meservier, local performing artist and inductee into the Franco American Hall of Fame, joined by popular vocalist Mike Willette. Both, of Lewiston, have performed at many musical events during their careers. Willette is a veteran crooner and host with a velvety tenor voice along the lines of Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin and Michael Buble. He has sung for Touch of Class, the Heritage Orchestra, the Flairs, the Mike Willette Swing Band and produced the popular Christmas shows at the Franco Center.

For tickets, call or visit the Gendron Franco Center box office at 207-689-2000 weekdays between noon and 4 p.m. The price is $13, which includes a processing fee. The tickets, as with all GFC tickets, will be nonrefundable/nonexchangeable and must be purchased by 4 p.m. on the Tuesday prior to the event. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

The Franco Center is handicapped-accessible and is at Cedar and Oxford streets in the Little Canada section of Lewiston.

