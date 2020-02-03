Police arrested two people Sunday afternoon who were identified as persons of interest in the investigation of a Jan. 26 shooting.

John Crouch III, 39, of West Paris was arrested before 1 p.m. Sunday in South Paris and on a charge of attempted murder. Angelique Henderson, 39, of South Paris was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Bethel. She faces a charge of criminal attempt.

Vincent Andre Lewis Coppin Jr. of Dorchester, Massachusetts, called police about 10:30 p.m. Jan. 26 saying he’d been shot near Jackson Crossing Road in West Paris, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office. He was flown to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. According to Chief Deputy James Urquhart, he was released later in the week.

“He was interviewed by police and is not cooperating,” Urquhart wrote in an email Friday.

