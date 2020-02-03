FARMINGTON — An assistant district attorney told Justice Robert Mullen on Monday in Franklin County Superior Court that the charge against Robert LaFleur of Jay was dismissed.

Prosecutor Kayla Alves cited insufficient evidence in the case in the state’s dismissal document dated Jan. 30.

Defense attorney Christopher Berryment entered a written not guilty plea to a charge of domestic violence assault in November 2019 on behalf of LaFleur, the owner of LaFleur’s Restaurant at 224 Main St. in Jay.

He was arrested Nov. 6 after Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian McCormick checked a female driver in a vehicle and discovered she had been assaulted in Jay, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said in November. After talking with the victim, McCormick and Jay officer Dylan Rider met with LaFleur and arrested him, Nichols said at the time.

A penalty for a conviction for domestic violence assault is a maximum 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

