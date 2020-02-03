Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring, but a late week storm is reminding us that winter is still sticking around.

It’s a calm start to February with just some clouds. We do have more active winter weather on the way, but Monday starts the work week with partly cloudy skies and the warmest temps of the week with highs into the low or mid-40s. It will also be a bit breezy.

Tuesday will likely be dry for most, but a system passing just to our south may bring a brief snow shower or mix in the afternoon and at night. Any snowfall should be very light. Highs reach the mid-30s.

The next big system is looking more likely to arrive Thursday and last through all of Friday. But it’s uncertain what kind of precipitation is on the way.

Thursday will likely start with all snow, but temps should warm up a bit into Friday, which may result in some freezing rain, wintry mix, and rainfall before turning back to snow by Friday evening.

