DEAR SUN SPOTS: On Wednesday, Jan. 15, I returned a fleece NB jacket I had purchased to T.J. Maxx in Auburn. Unfortunately, I believe I left my Trac-phone in one of the pockets. I called the store, but they said it was not found. If someone went to T.J. Maxx and bought the jacket and found my phone, please call me at 241-7090.

— No name, Auburn

ANSWER: If I were you, I’d go to the store and ask to speak to the manager, if you haven’t already. I would think that a phone left in the pocket of a jacket would be awfully hard to miss when it was returned to the rack.

You’re smart to write to Sun Spots though. We have brought so many lost and found things back together with their person including jewelry, books, photos, pets, old friends, and even long-lost sweethearts!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: This is in response to “Rich, no town” who is looking for a hand egg beater. I have a good sturdy one in great condition that I am willing to part with.

— Linda, Sabattus

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have been reading with interest the request for a hand-operated egg beater in the Jan. 28 Sun Spots. I sympathize with the person who has difficulty with a hand-operated one that constantly jams up; I have had the same problem. Recently, I searched for it and could not find it so I probably threw it out in frustration.

However, I kept thinking about a cookware store in Bath. The name is Now You’re Cooking and it is at 49 Front St. in Bath. I have not been there for a number of years, but it is still open; I found it on the internet. I could not search for a specific item because of the way the website is set up, but they have a large inventory of cookware, bakeware, etc. Their email: [email protected] and the phone number is 443-1402. Good luck!

— No name, Greene

ANSWER: Now You’re Cooking in Bath is a favorite store with all the kitchen tools your heart could desire and more! It’s a bit of a drive from Sun Spots Land, but choose a pretty day with clear roads and make the trip; it’s totally worth it! Bath has some other wonderful stores, including a big Reny’s and some great restaurants so you can make a day of it!

We are all getting a kick out of the amazing response Rich has received as he searches for an egg beater. The dear man needs his popovers. Rich, please write in about how and where you acquire your egg beater from the plethora of choices!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I was reading your column on Jan. 27 and saw that someone had a bunch of “To Go” shopping bags with handles they were getting rid of. If that person hasn’t found a nonprofit or some other organization that could use them, we would take them here at Smedberg’s Farm to use for bagging lobsters, produce, or meat. Thank you.

— Erica, Oxford

ANSWER: What a great idea! Smedberg’s is at 1413 Main St. in Oxford. The phone number is 743-6723.

